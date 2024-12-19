Elderly residents of Bayelsa State are the latest beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Initiative, led by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

They received Christmas food palliatives in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Gloria Diri, oversaw the distribution of the items and expressed her gratitude for the ongoing support and interventions in the state.

After successfully implementing interventions to empower low-income families through business grants and food palliatives in Bayelsa State, the Renewed Hope Initiative, led by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has returned with an end-of-year package for the elderly in Yenagoa.

This latest initiative is in collaboration with the Wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Gloria Diri, to distribute food items and other essential supplies for the festive season.

Some of the distributed items included rice, beans, and yams. The Beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt appreciation for this gesture.

The federal government’s recent interventions through the Renewed Hope Initiative demonstrate its commitment to alleviating the economic hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.

