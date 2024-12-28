The member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Aminu Sani Jaji has condoled with the Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

Hajiya Maryam, who was the family’s matriarch, died on Wednesday, December 25th, 2024

Aminu Jaji described her death as a big loss not only to the immediate family but to the country at large.

Jaji who was a former governorship candidate in Zamfara and now, The Chairman, House committee on ecological fund says the late Hajiya Maryam’s community service is worthy of emulation.

The two term green chamber lawmaker encouraged her family to immortalise her by continuing her philanthropic undertakings, thereby ensuring her legacy lives on

Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji urged Governor Namadi and other family members who survived the deceased to take solace in the enduring good name left behind by her.

Maryam Namadi has since been buried according to Islamic rites in the governor’s hometown of Kafin Hausa, in Jigawa state.

