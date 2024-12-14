The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for prioritising the development of the South East region.

Specifically, Mr. Kalu acknowledged the Federal Government’s efforts in initiating the construction of the Abia Airport, which is set to commence next Tuesday.

The Deputy Speaker described the Abia Airport project as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap in the region.

He said the project will not only boost economic activities in Abia State but also enhance connectivity and facilitate trade across the South East.

Mr. Kalu’s commendation comes on the heels of the clarification made by the state Governor, Alex Otti, during the December edition of his monthly media briefing that the Abia Airport is a federal government project, with the state government providing necessary support.

It will be recalled that Mr. Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State facilitated the project from the federal government and later shared the idea with the Governor who indicated interest and agreed to upgrade it to a full-fledged airport instead of an airstrip earlier conceptualised.

