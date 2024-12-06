A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, has died at the age of 84.

TVC News learnt that, Sheikh Bello passed away on Friday morning.

His death was announced by another Islamic cleric, Akewugbagold.

The renowned wrote; “Today is one of my saddest days ! My father and mentor, has returned to his creator. SULTONUL WAHIZEEN of Yorubaland Sheikh muhyideen AJANI BELLO,may Allah be pleased with your soul. Aljannah fridaos for you . Our heart is full of grief and our eyes full of tears but we will say nothing but what will please our Creator the sole commander of life and death – ALLAH” was widely respected for his contributions to Islamic scholarship and community development.”

More details soon…