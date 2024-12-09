Personal Assistant to the President on Constituency Affairs, Khadijat Kareem Omotayo and her team arrived in Osun State on an official visit to discuss developmental initiatives and strengthen intergovernmental collaboration.

The presidential aide was received by Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Government House, joined by top state officials and dignitaries.

Governor Adeleke commended Hon. Khadijat for her commitment to public service and stressed the need for strategic partnerships to tackle the state’s challenges.

In her remarks, Hon. Khadijat praised the Governor’s strides in education, infrastructure, and economic growth, pledging her support for impactful programs.

She expressed her appreciation for Governor Adeleke’s hospitality and reaffirmed her dedication to fostering sustainable development in the state.