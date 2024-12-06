President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shared in the pain of loss with the Muslim Ummah over the passing at the age of 84, the highly revered Islamic Scholar Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello.

President Tinubu affirms that the cerebral scholar lived to serve the Almighty Allah and humanity with his unusual insight into the Holy Quran, depth of wisdom, and the gift of interpretation, which provided peace, comfort, and guidance for many.

The President believes Sheikh Bello’s discovery of divine purpose at an early age and commitment to long hours of prayers, studying, and meditation shaped his message and the destiny of many Muslims within and outside the country.

President Tinubu acknowledges the Islamic cleric’s unwavering position on charity, peace, and civil order, frequently counselling leaders on the importance of trust, honesty, and fairness as cornerstones for good governance.

The President prayed that Almighty Allah will receive the soul of the departed cleric and comfort his family while urging an approximation of his legacies during his sojourn on earth.