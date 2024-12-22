President Bola Tinubu has approved for the lifting of the ban on mining in Zamfara State.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, who disclosed this said this is following an improvement in security in the state and the unintended impact the ban had on legitimate businesses as well the economy fortunes of the country.

The minster explained that while the government will continue to monitor activities in the state, mining explorations are to resume.

