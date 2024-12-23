President Bola Tinubu has cautioned those going for pilgrimage to ensure they return back to the country after the exercise.

He stressed this at the flag off ceremony of 2024 main pilgrimage in Lagos.

The Christ, the Chapel of Light Church auditorium venue was busy with activities as invited guests arrived early.

The hall was full of pilgrims who were travelling to the holy land of Israel and Jordan, their family members who came to bid them farewell.

Addressing them, the Secretary to Federal Government, who represented the president, charged them not to abscond but rather dedicate time to praying for the nation.

With the theme pilgrimage of Renewed hope for total restoration, Lagos State first lady Sat they should see themselves as ambassadors.

Their travelling documents were given to them at the venue .

According to The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, this batch comprises of 354 intending pilgrims.

The pilgrims will have the opportunity of visiting holy sites such as the menger, place of ascension and the place of the last supper amongst others.