Former Man Utd winger Nani announces retirement from football

Nani has announced his retirement from football.

The 38 year-old puts an end to a career during which he won 17 titles, including the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United and the UEFA European Championship with Portugal.

“The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player,” he posted on social media.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!

“Obrigado. Thank you. Gracias. Grazie. Tesekkurler.”

The Portuguese winger represented Manchester United from 2007 to 2014 and won one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, four Premier League titles and two League Cups with the club.

Nani joined Turkish side Fenerbahce in the summer of 2015. He also had spells at Valencia and Lazio as well as Orlando City in the United States before a switch back to Serie A with Venezia and then Melbourne Victory in Australia.

The 38-year-old returned to Turkey with Adana Demirspor, leaving in May this year, then moved to Portuguese side Estrela Amadora for the start of the current season.