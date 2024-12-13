The police are training more than 400 recruits who will be sent to different communities in Imo State as part of their attempts to reduce insecurity in rural areas.

The Imo State commissioner of police who paid a visit to their training ground at Nekede in Owerri North local government area advised the trainees to strictly adhere to all profession ethics of the police.

As their deployment is going to be community based, the police commissioner said the authority will not condone any of them having unlawful relationship with any outlawed group.