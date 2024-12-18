The Police Service Commission has considered and approved the promotion of 8053 senior Police Officers as it concluded the consideration of recommendations from its Standing Committee on Police Promotions chaired by DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd.

The Commission’s Plenary had resumed on Monday when shortlisted CPs and DCPs went through written and oral interviews. This was followed the next day with that of ACPs to DCPs and CSPs to ACPs. While 11 CPs were promoted to the next rank of AIGs, 16 DCPs were promoted to substantive CPs. On Tuesday, 21 ACPs were promoted to DCPs while 57 CSPs were elevated to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners including CSP Odum Williams of Operation Department, Anambra State Command.

The Commission today approved the promotion of 1348 Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.

The promoted Officers included: Anjuguri Manzah, DCO, Onne Port Division; Ihunwo Josephine, Zonal Public Relations Officer Zone 13 Ukpo; Matilda Umiah Ngbaronye former Public Information officer, African Union Mission in Somalia, former Deputy PPRO, Lagos state Command, former DPO Ilupeju and currently DPO Iponri; Opara Angela Precious, IGP Secretariat, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ajaka Chinedu, Admin Officer, 44 PMF; Felix Ekpoudom, O/C Quick Intervention Unit, Akwa Ibom State and former DPO, Eket; Ehinola Temitope Layomi, 2 PMF, Lagos; Okebugwu Eggbath Chidozie DPO, Abakaliki Road, and Okereke Joy Onyedikachu, O/C Servicom, Enugu State Command.

Others include:Aminu Mohammed Abdulkadir; Danladi Ameh Musa; Alhasan Yahaya, Adamu Muye Jesyca Gobum, Police Adviser to the United Nations; Mohammed Yusuf Adamu, 2/ic Base 3 SPU; Martin William, O/C Provost SPU; Ephraim Aneto, DLS , Zone 9 Umuahia; Isa Ibrahim Umuoru, Boarder Patrol; Ejiro Aganbi Daniel, Commander EOD, Rivers State; David Samuel, Commander CTU Lafia and Ogu Caleb Ikechukwu FCT Command.

Omoarebun Iluobe, CSO, to Delta State Governor; Shaaba Gboyako Adamu, CSO to Imo state Governor; Ochogwu Sunday Okpe, DPO Otolo Nnewi; Iheme Chijioke Jerry, Nimo Division, Anambra state, Ani Gospel Obichi, Zonal Intelligence Dept Zone 7 Abuja; Harrison Owoh, Abia Command; Iheanetu Bruno Chukwudara, Zonal PRO, Zone 9; Kontongs Bello O/c Edo South special Operations; Lawal Opeyemi, National Cybercrime; Mgbamijolo Akpobeme Augustina, Special Anti Cultism, Enugu Ukwu; Gerald Udechukwu, IGP Task Force on Petroleum; Adamu Adamu Sulieman, 40 PMF; Eliagwu Austin, Commander FOB, Aguata; Oche George State marine Office, Anambra; Ikechukwu Henry Onyeanula, DPO Ideato, Imo state; Odemerho Festus Ichioma; Adeyemi Olufemi; Abubakar Ibrahim, PMF 50; Sirajo Abdullahi, Zamfara Command; A. Bature, Force Secretary Staff Officer; Nweke Ebele Adaob, Maritime; Jokpeyibo Andy Igho, DPO Neni Anambra state; Ibrahim Ezekiel FID, Garba Musa Mahuta, FCID, Abuja; Suleiman Idris Mohammed, Commander EOD, Base 37, Abia state; Aguade Samuel; Katie Bukola Yemisi, PSO 3 IGP; Christian Diala, Project Officer, Works Department, Abuja; Pharmacist Abubakar Abdul Qadir, Kano state command; Omorodion Newton, DCO, Ugbekun Division, Edo State; Ifa-Uwadiae Ebendvbe, DCO Oba Market, Division, Edo State; Salau, Agboola Lateef O/C Surveillance, Boarder Patrol Seme, Lagos and Haruna Usman Chiri of Interpol; Ofoegbu Uche Ralph, Deputy Contigent Commander, NFPU Peace Keeping Somalia were also some of the Superintendents promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police.

Some of the 876 DSPs promoted to the next rank of Superintendents include; Nnakwe Ugochukwu, Ebonyi State Command; Nioopwa Sondago; Fayiwole Julius Oluwadare; Chijioke Okoroafor and Omotayo Olatunde. Others are Umar Faruk Yesufu, ADC to Akwa Ibom State Governor; Lovina Obiageli Okwor, Admin Officer, Government House Awka; Ruth Danladi, Admin Officer Crack Squad, FCT Command; Ozoeze Victoria Chekwubechukwu O/C JWC, Osisioma Division, Abia state; Sunday Ogodo, ADC to Ebonyi State Governor; Loveth kunde, DCO Gwagwa Abuja, DCO; Eboko Okwudirichukwu Egwu, DCO Independence Layout Enugu Division; Ato Akperan, Commander Aba Intel; Opayemi Kadara, IRT, Abuja; Chukwuegbo Nnaemeka Cornelus, Unit Commander 45 PMF Abuja; Chinweuba Ogechi Lucy, Abia Command; Odetayo Owolabi Iniobong, DCO, Ago- Okota, Division, Lagos; Obasi Nkechi Theresa O/C, House of Assembly Awka; Elvis Ibe, Ahmed Tijani Momoh; Fatimah Abdlulazeez; Ayo Yemi Momoh; Ayo Yemi Momoh; Elumard Aderemi; Aneke Nkechi Loveth, Sector Commander Onitsha; Susan Eziulo; Obeji Ibeabuchi Eric; Tochukwu Ogalagu; Agwu Johnson Emeka; Ededa Paul; Nwoye Godwin Ifeanyi; Omega Princes; Awah Henry; Peter Ogah, PMF 31, Asaba; Chidebere Eze, PPRO Force Medical; Nwokeuzue Chinedu Ajero; 2i/c Anti Kidnapping Ebonyi Command; Blessing Umesurike, Anti Fraud SCID, Abakaliki; Nwoye Godwin Ifeanyi, and Ugwu Regina , platoon Commander African Transition Mission in Somali.

Aidenojie Walter; Joshua Chukwuma; Rosemary Obianujunwa Egbo; Oge Chukwu Emeka Oduma and Mahid Mauazu Abubakar, former PPRO Gombe State Command now with 24 PMF, Presidential escort were some of the ASPs promoted to DSPs.

