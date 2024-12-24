The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment and posting of six new Commissioners of Police.

The appointments and postings were sequel to the recent promotions in the Nigeria Police Force released by the Commission last week.

In the new appointments, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed was posted to Nasarawa state Command; Rabin Mohamned, now CP, Kaduna State Command and Adepoju Olugbenga Adewale posted to Rivers State Command.

Others are; Mohammed Baba Azare, now CP, Akwa Ibom State Command; Wilfred Olatokunbo Afolabi new CP Ondo State Command and Joseph Eribo, former CP, Akwa Ibom State now moved to Ekiti State as the new CP Ekiti State Command.

Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni said the new appointees should see their appointments as call to national service.

He implored them to be committed to Government’s drive to Stablize the nation and effectively ensure that our states are free of crime and criminality.

DIG Argungu said the Commission will continue to monitor their progress report and will encourage them to succeed in their new endeavours. He charged them to reciprocate Government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

