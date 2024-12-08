The Nigeria Police Force has recently recorded several milestone achievements in the fight against various types of heinous crimes as part of the never-ending efforts to strengthen the internal security of our country.

These notable achievements include the rescue of 20 victims in 2 significant kidnapping attempts in Katsina State. At about 7 PM on the 7th of December 2024, police operatives of the Katsina State Command intercepted a group of armed bandits along the Katsina-Magamar Jibia road, who had opened fire on a moving vehicle conveying 10 occupants, in an attempt to kidnap the occupants. The police operatives engaged the armed bandits in a gun duel and successfully overpowered them, forcing the bandits to flee the scene with varying degrees of gunshot injuries, and securing the rescue of all 10 occupants unhurt. On the same date, at about 8:30 PM, the police operatives attached to the Katsina State Command got information of an ambush of a vehicle conveying 10 passengers along the Funtua-Gusau road by suspected bandits and quickly mobilized to the scene where they engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, overpowering them and rescuing the 10 abducted victims.

Similarly, on the 4th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Akwa-Ibom State Command successfully rescued a young lady who had been earlier abducted by one Abraham Patrick Francis ‘m’ with the intention of selling off the abductee into forced prostitution in a neighbouring country.

The suspect has since been arrested, and the victim reunited with her family.

The police operatives of the Akwa-Ibom State Command also raided a kidnappers’ den within the Amayam and Ikot Ukpong Villages on the 5th of December 2024, and successfully rescued 2 kidnapped victims unhurt, recovered 1 locally fabricated double barrel gun, 1 locally made pistol, 5 live cartridges, and neutralized 2 suspected kidnappers in a heated gun duel.

In the same vein, on the 4th of December 2024, the Police operatives attached to the Rivers State Command followed up on a report of a kidnapped 10-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel John. Investigation and decisive actions led to the arrest of one Nwile Bete ‘m’ who upon consequent interrogation, confessed to the crime and led the operatives to where the victim was being kept. The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family, while the suspect remains in police custody as investigation continues.

Also, in Taraba State Command, on the 6th of December 2024, at about 2:30 PM, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force intercepted a gang of suspected kidnappers at Dutsen Mubayu and engaged the gang in a fierce gun duel. Overpowering the gang, the police operatives successfully rescued 3 kidnapped victims and recovered several exhibits including 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 Magazines and 75 rounds of live ammunition. On the same date, at about 3 PM, the police operatives attached to the Taraba State Command arrested a notorious kidnapping kingpin identified as Idris Alhaji Jaoji ‘m’, who is suspected to be connected to several kidnappings along the Jalingo-Lau-Karim Lamido Axis of the State. The operatives also arrested one Jibo Alhaji Mai ‘m’ who served as an informant to several gangs of kidnappers.

Relentlessly, the Nigeria Police Force has also cracked down on a notorious armed robbery syndicate connected to several robberies along the Makurdi-Lafia Highway. This breakthrough came after the police operatives attached to the Zone 4 Police Command successfully arrested one of the syndicate members identified as Terhemba Dabo ‘m’ around the Makurdi International Market. The suspect upon his arrest, led the operatives to their den where the operatives arrested other members of the syndicate including Kwaghve Asemapav ‘m’, Aondonenga Awarga ‘m’, Nongun Mbakuugh ‘m’, Nomsoor Raphael ‘m’, Kpaver Godwin ‘m’, Joseph Jimeshio ‘m’, and Desen Kaashima ‘m’, and also recovered 1 G-3 rifle, 3 pairs of military camouflage, 1 body armour jacket, 1 set of police uniform, a pair of black boots, 5 sim cards, 1 carved wooden rifle, 1 live ammo, and 2 travelling bags.

Amidst these remarkable achievements, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., commends these gallant operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and urges them to further intensify their good efforts in this festive season.

The IGP further assures the good citizens of Nigeria of intensive security measures during this period to ensure efficient safety and protection of lives and properties.