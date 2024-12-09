The police have successfully rescued four-year-old Hope Evans, who had been abducted from his school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and found in Abuja after more than two months of separation from his family.

He has been reunited with his family.

The ordeal began on October 31 when Miss Lydia Jonah Gabriel reported the disappearance of her son, Hope Evans, from Community Primary School Azubie.

According to school officials, a woman allegedly lured Hope away at around 1:28 PM with promises of biscuits and eggs.

The unidentified woman managed to leave unnoticed, and the disappearance came to light only when Hope’s family realised he was missing later that evening.

Upon investigation, the woman, later identified as Blessing Okoi, had hurriedly vacated her residence the same night.

The issue was reported to the police in River State.

Suspecting the abductor had fled to Abuja, the victim’s aunt reported the matter to the FCT Police Command.

After weeks of persistent effort, police tracked Blessing Okoi to Maraba, Abuja.

She was arrested on November 29, around 8:00 PM, and Hope Evans was rescued unharmed.

Miss Gabriel’s joy knows no bounds as she reunites with her missing son.

The Commissioner of Police commended the officers for their exceptional work and urged school administrators to prioritize the safety of children entrusted to their care.

Blessing Okoi will remain in police custody pending when she’ll face formal charges in court.

