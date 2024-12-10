The Nigeria Police Force as part of its relentless effort to tackle all forms of crimes and criminality, continues to mark giant strides in the fight against crime in all spheres.

Recently, in Kano, the Police successfully recovered the sum of N129,542,823,000 in counterfeit currencies, with a breakdown of 3,366,000 in Counterfeit US Dollars, 51,970 in Counterfeit CFA franc, and 1,443,000 in counterfeit Naira.

This momentous achievement was recorded on the 8th of December 2024, at Gwale, Kano State, where police operatives acting on credible intelligence accosted one Nura Ibrahim ‘m’ and upon a conducted search, discovered N392,000 counterfeit notes, USD7800 counterfeit notes and 5 different ATM cards.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his accomplices, Muhammed Muntari ‘m’, and Usman Abdullahi ‘m’ as well as the recovery of the other counterfeit currencies.

In another development, intensifying the efforts against gunrunning and the proliferation of arms in the country, the Nigeria Police Force on the 9th of December 2024, arrested 3 suspected gunrunners identified as Buhari Suleiman ‘m’, Jamil Yakubu ‘m’, and Aliyu Abdullahi ‘m’, along the Kaduna-Kano expressway, Kaduna State.

The suspects were apprehended after the police operatives noticed their suspicious activities and approached them to question them.

A subsequent search was conducted, which led to the recovery of 216 rounds of 9mm live ammunition and 1 round of Ak-47 ammunition.

Similarly, on the 8th December 2024, Police operatives in Kebbi State rescued 36 victims of kidnapping along Mairairai/Bena Road in Danko/Wasagu LGA who were returning from their respective farms.

As a follow-up to the rescue, police operatives have visited the community to engage its members, debrief the rescued victims, and assure the people of its continuous readiness to ensure their safety and security.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, once again reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to combatting all forms of crime and criminality, especially economic saboteurs. The force remains vigilant, steadfast, and unforgiving towards those who would threaten the national security and economic progress of our dear country.