The Oyo state Police command has paraded 56 suspects for various crimes such as armed robbers, kidnappers and notorious cult members who have been terrorising people within the city of Ibadan.



They were paraded at the Oyo state police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The suspects, charged with multiple crimes, will spend the rest of the year in detention until their cases are revisited.

Some will face prosecution for armed robbery, kidnapping, and vehicle diversion if found guilty. Additionally, members of a cult group will also be held accountable for various crimes they’ve committed.

One suspect confessed that he was initiated into the group while in a higher institution, after seeking revenge through his group members.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State revealed the command’s success in arresting criminals since he assumed office in June, commending his men for their efforts in combating crimes in the State.

Items recovered from the suspects include locally made pistols, cutlasses, cars, a truck load with tomato pastes and other weapons.