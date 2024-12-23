Members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) in Ondo State have been asked to support their husbands by taking care of the home fronts.

The state commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo spoke in Akure at the end of the year celebration of the Association.

The programme is designed to take care of Police widows and indigent members.

The police commissioner urged them to be supportive and give their their unflinching support in giving the children home training.

The state chairman of POWA, Elizabeth Abayomi said the programme is designed to cushion effects of the harsh economic weather.

