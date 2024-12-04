No fewer than six persons were killed through an explosion device planted by armed bandits under a bridge in Zamfara.

Two commercial vehicles of Golf III model who stepped on the explosive were also destroyed.

The armed men had on Wednesday morning planted an explosive device under Mai Lamba bridge near Tashar Sahabi along Dansadu – Gusau Road in Maru Local Government area of the State.

The new Tactics of destroying bridges with explosive device by armed bandits according to a source who pleaded anonymity is as a result of the refusal of locals to allow the bandits have a field day during attacks as it was the case in the past.

The six persons killed were locals Including Women who were traveling to Gusau from their communities in Dansadu Area.

This is the second time that armed bandits are destroying Bridges in the area using explosive device which the locals described as a new method of causing mayhem on their livelihood.

The bandits had over the weekend planted an explosive device under Mai Gungume bridge which killed one person, destroyed the bridge and Mai Hummer Bus.

It was a calculated move by the bandits according to residents of the affected areas to prevent Security agencies neighboring communities from providing assistance during attacks.

The Zamfara state Commissioner of police Mohammed Dalijan Confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS Via Telephone call.

He says one person was killed while three others sustain injuries according to the report he received.

CP Dalijan adds that the command Bomb disposal unit are currently in the area to ascertain the type of explosive used for Laboratory test.

Tactical squad were also deployed to the affected area to ensure the maintenance of peace and order.

The two explosive device planted in Zamfara lately which has claimed lives and destroyed vehicles and bridges were planted in Communities under Maru Local government area.

Maru is one of the local government areas that is facing security challenges for many years.