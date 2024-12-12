The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has assured the good citizens of Nigeria of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property as the yuletide festivities approach.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

Advertisement

In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes.

On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

Advertisement

Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.