The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ayodele Sonubi, has assured residents of the state of improved security during the yuletide season and beyond.



Mr Sonubi gave the assurance during a security stakeholders’ meeting held at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan.

He emphasised that though the command had always been exceptional in maintaining peace in the state, this time it would up its game in the last lap of the year to checkmate the activities of criminals.

The police commissioner urged residents to be security conscious and alert them of any suspicious activities capable of threatening the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed by the people of Oyo state.

