The FCT police have confirmed 10 people dead and 8 injured following a stampede at a church.

The unfortunate incident occurred early Saturday , around 6:30 am, during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals.

Among the deceased are four children, while eight others sustained injuries. Four of the injured have been treated and discharged, but the remaining victims are still receiving medical attention.

The Command has expressed deep regret over the tragedy and commiserates with families of the victims.

They have also called for stricter adherence to event notification guidelines, urging all organizations, religious groups, and individuals to notify the police in advance before hosting public events.