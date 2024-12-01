Oyo state government has revealed that it is currently renovating over 300 primary healthcare centres across the state to improve healthcare and reduce the rate of child and maternal mortality.

Executive Secretary, Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, Shola Akande made the call at a TownHall Meeting on Maternal HealthCare Services in Oyo State.

As at 2020, the maternal mortality rate in Oyo State, was 241 deaths per 100,000 live births.

This is higher than some other states, such as Abia, Imo, and Enugu, but lower than Anambra, Edo, Abuja FCT, Osun, and Kogi states.

The factors that lead to these high rates have been identified as delays in seeking maternal health care, reaching a medical facility, and receiving expert pregnancy care.

Against this backdrop, the Oyo State Government, in partnership with the Justice Development and Peace Commission, has organized a community participation initiative.

The initiative attempts to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of using the state’s existing Primary Health Care facilities.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state administration has highlighted the need of residents using the facilities put in place to meet their healthcare needs.

Shola Akande, Executive Secretary of Oyo State Health Insurance Agency Community leaders are more aware of the importance of utilizing the state’s healthcare efforts.

This community participation is projected to improve the health and well-being of Oyo citizens.

