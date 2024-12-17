Government workers in Oyo State will now begin to enjoy the newly approved ₦80,000 minimum wage in January 2025.

This development comes after the Oyo State Government reached an agreement with organised labour on the implementation of the minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

According to a statement from the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, the Oyo State Government, this morning reached an agreement with organized labour on the implementation of the minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

Reaching the agreement, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, and the Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni, led others in signing for Government while Comrade Kayode Martins of the NLC and Comrade Bosun Olabiyi of the TUC alongside other labour leaders signed for the organised labour.

The negotiating council agreed that the new minimum wage salary structure shall be effective nominally from July 1st, 2024 but financially from January 1st, 2025.

According to the Commissioner, those who retire between July 1st and December 31st 2024 will have their retirement benefits calculated on the basis of the new minimum wage.

The statement implored all ministries and extra-ministerial departments to be more aggressive in their revenue generation drive to significantly improve the IGR of the State.

The Commissioner said that already, the State Government pays over ₦6 billion monthly on salaries and wages, culminating in over ₦77 billion yearly, making Oyo State one of the third highest paying State employers of labour throughout the Federation.

While government workers will begin the year 2025 with a bumper salary scale across the board, they are also waiting to end the year 2024 with the traditional 13th-month salary as they have enjoyed since 2019 under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.