The Oyo State Government mourns the tragic loss of lives at a children’s carnival in Ibadan.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, a stampede occurred at the private children’s fun fair held at Basorun Islamic High School, leading to the loss of 32 lives, mostly children, with some others injured in the early hours of today.

According to the statement, the State Government swiftly mobilised a rapid response team following the breaking of the incident.

The commissioner noted that victims have been swiftly transported to various hospitals within the Ibadan metropolis for medical attention.

While appreciating the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, for immediately activating all available response teams to provide assistance at the scene of the incident, Prince Oyelade in the statement, said the State Government will do all in its power to stand by victims of the fateful incident through this trying period.

According to the Statement, the State Government was not involved in any of the planning, neither was the Ministry of Health carried along in the private children’s end of the year funfair.

It emphasized the importance of proper coordination when organizing events of such magnitude, especially those involving children and elders.

The Commissioner indicated that they are currently awaiting a detailed report from the Commissioner of Police to clarify the total number of victims involved in this unfortunate incident.

The commissioner said Parents who are concerned about the whereabouts of their children are urged to check the following medical facilities in Ibadan where children affected were taken for proper medical attention, with valid means of identification:

– Patnas Hospital, Basorun

– Western Hospital, Basorun

– Ringroad State Hospital

– Molly Specialist Hospital

– University College Hospital (UCH)

The statement further reveals that the Oyo State government extends its deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy while also urging the public to remain calm and cooperative as relevant pieces of information are gathered and necessary supports arranged for the victims.

