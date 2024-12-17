The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed grief over the tragic boat accident that occurred on 15th December, 2024, when a wooden boat capsized while crossing passengers on River Benue in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue to Nasarawa State.

The incident which involved a commercial wooden boat powered by an outboard engine was carrying about 70-80 passengers and reports suggest that the victims were traders returning to Odenyi in Nasarawa Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, after attending the Ocholonya Market in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Speaking, the Minister decried the spate of boat accidents on our waterways. He noted that the incident has once again highlighted the need for caution by boat operators and users and the urgent need for stricter safety measures on Nigerian waterways.

He sued for the cooperation of States, local governments, community leaders and all and sundry to join efforts with the Ministry and the National Inland Waterways Authority to do stem the spate of boat accidents by paying more attention to safety.

‘‘NIWA’s operational code outlines amongst others adherence to safety regulations, such as wearing life jackets and avoiding overloading of boats. Any neglectful party risking lives and property of anyone should be fined or tried according to the laid down rules.’’

Findings so far indicate that the boat, owned and operated by one Mr. Abubakar Muhammed was en route from the Ocholonya community market to Odenyi when it met with a tragic fate.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that excessive speed and overloading were the primary factors contributing to the accident.

