The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, says Empowering women and youth remains a key driver for sustainable development and national prosperity.

The Minister was speaking in Osogbo at a programme organised by former deputy governor of Osun State, Titilayo Tomori-Ponle.

The would-be beneficiaries including graduates and undergraduates would undergo training in catering and hospitality vocational skills at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

Addressing the gathering, Adegboyega Oyetola said the training aligns with the core objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development.

He emphasised the importance of investing in humanity through skill acquisition initiatives, entrepreneurship, and human capital development.

In her lecture, wife of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, calls for the swift passage of gender-friendly legislations that creates an enabling environment for women to realize their full potential.

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Titi Tomori-Ponle, says the initiative aims to lift women and youth out of poverty across the state and beyond.

Other speakers, in their goodwill messages, called for greater collaboration between governments, private organizations, and NGOs to ensure long-term sustainability of empowerment programmes for women and youth in Nigeria.