Residents of Otan-Ile in Osun State are calling for the development of infrastructural facilities in the community to improve their standard of living.

Otan-Ile, the fourth-largest community in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, is located about a two-hour drive from Osogbo, the state capital.

Known for its rich history and cultural landmarks, the community faces significant developmental challenges.

Basic infrastructure, such as the road connecting Otan-Ile to neighboring towns, healthcare facilities, and the local market, is in a deplorable state.

Advertisement

These deficiencies severely impact residents’ daily lives and hinder economic growth.

This annual gathering of residents serves as a platform to review progress over the past year, present a scorecard of achievements, and strategize for the future.

Residents lament that the poor state of infrastructure is negatively affecting their livelihoods and are appealing for government intervention.

At the event, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, advised Nigerians to take precautionary measures during the harmattan season.

Advertisement

He emphasized the importance of regular health checks to detect and address potential health challenges early and also emphasized the need to stay warm and avoid unnecessary exposure to the harsh elements of the harmattan weather.