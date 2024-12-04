Six opposition parties have filed a motion to impeach President Yoon over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

“We’ve submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently,” representatives for the parties, which include the main opposition Democratic Party, said at a news conference.

Under South Korea’s constitution, the support of two-thirds of the 300-member National Assembly is required to impeach a sitting president.

The Democratic Party, minor opposition parties and independents have a combined 192 seats, meaning they would need the support of at least eight members of Yoon’s People Power Party to pass the motion.

If the National Assembly votes to impeach Yoon, he will be temporarily stripped of his presidential authority will the Constitutional Court considers his fate.

If at least six of the court’s nine judges to vote to uphold the impeachment, Yoon will be removed from office.

The Yonhap news agency reports that an impeachment motion against President Yoon is expected to be submitted to a National Assembly’s plenary session on Thursday, and voting on the motion is likely on December 6 or 7.

The news agency also reports that six opposition political parties were due to submit an impeachment bill at the assembly this afternoon.

