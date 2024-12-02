The Nigerian Army says its ongoing military operation in the Zungeru and Tegina axis of Niger State is yielding results, with improved safety in the region.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Major General Maiyirenso Saraso, has reiterated the readiness of troops at the Forward Operating Base in Tegina to tackle banditry.

This is the Forward Operating Base of the 18 Brigade, under the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, located in Tegina, Niger State.

In May 2021, 136 children were abducted from an Islamic school nearby.

It took government intervention and ransom payments to secure their release. Since then, this area has been a hotspot for bandit attacks.

To address the threat, the Nigerian Army established this operational base in Tegina to counter banditry along the Zungeru-Tegina road.

Over time, the base has recorded significant successes.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Major General Maiyirenso Saraso, visited the troops at the base to assess their operations.

The army chief also condoled with the troops on the death of the former chief of Army staff, Lieutenant general Taoreed Lagbaja

The Nigerian Army says it remains resolute in its efforts to restore peace to communities and secure critical routes in Niger State.

