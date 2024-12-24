As part of efforts to ensure food security in Ondo State, the state government has trained about forty extension agents and livestock community service providers on Good Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP).

The capacity-building training, facilitated by the State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, was held in Igbara-Oke, the headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area.

Addressing the participants, the State Project Coordinator, Olufemi Adeogun, emphasised that the training was a vital aspect of the project’s implementation, aimed at enhancing livestock resilience and commercialisation in the state.

He noted that equipping extension agents and community livestock service providers with modern knowledge and techniques is essential to improving livestock rearing practices.

He urged the trainees to apply and disseminate the knowledge acquired during the training to livestock farmers, as their role involves directly educating and supporting farmers.

He urged the trainees to apply and disseminate the knowledge acquired during the training to livestock farmers, as their role involves directly educating and supporting farmers.