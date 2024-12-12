Workers of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) have protested the contrast between the lavish compensation of senior executives and the meager wages of junior staff.

The workers who blocked major roads along their office at Alagbaka, condemned their non inclusion in the minimum wage payment.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions, they accused that management of the revenue house of embezzlement.

They called on the state government to urgently look into their demands.

Advertisement

Government officials assured them that the state government will urgently address their demands.