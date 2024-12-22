The Ondo State government has issued a series of directives outlining crowd control measures aimed at regulating public gatherings and ensuring the protection of lives and property during events in the State.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo SAN in a statement said the directives were in response to the recent spike in tragedies across the country.

He added that the step was taken in a bid to enhance public safety and order during gatherings across the state.

Mr. Ajulo said one directive is for law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough risk assessments of any planned gatherings, considering expected attendance, location, and potential for unrest.

Also, organizers of public events must notify local authorities prior to the event.

This notification, he said should include details such as date, time, venue, and expected number of attendees.

Besides, the government stated that adequate police and security personnel must be deployed to gather intelligence and maintain order before and during events.

