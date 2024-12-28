An Anglican bishop, Rev. Canon Olowolagba, his wife and children, have been kidnapped along Iboropa road in Akoko North-East council area of Ondo State.

Their abductors are now demanding N75 million ransom for their release.

The abductors have opened a line of communication with the victims family members and leaders of the Anglican church.

The Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Babajide Bada, confirmed the abduction, saying the kidnappers have demanded for N75 million ransom before the victims could be released.

Speaking, chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Akoko North-West Local Government, Sheikh Basiru Aminu, called on religious leaders and the people of the community to pray for the victims to be released unhurt.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said that the matter was not reported at any police station.

But the state Amotekun commander, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the abduction of the victims.

Mr. Adeleye said that “Amotekun Corps is working with other security agencies to secure the release the victims.

