Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have arrested seven notorious criminals over alleged violation of the anti-open grazing law in the state and involvement in burglary among other offences.

Parading the suspects before journalists in Akure, the State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

This is another breakthrough for operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state.

Seven suspected criminals were arrested at various locations in the state over alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

Two of the suspects were arrested for violating the anti-open grazing law in Ondo Central and Ondo South Senatorial districts of the state.

According to the State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, there has been a rise in the number of farms destroyed by herders.

The command also paraded a car theft syndicate, led by a kingpin named Hassan, who used locally fabricated master keys to steal vehicles.

A suspect was also arrested for dismantling stolen motorcycles.

The Commander urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, especially with the approaching festive season, to enhance public safety and prevent lawlessness.

