President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Advertisement

President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Advertisement

President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Advertisement

President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Advertisement

President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Advertisement

President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Advertisement

President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Advertisement

President of the Okuama Community in Delta State, James Oghorokor, has died in Army detention months after he was arrested.

Mr Oghorokor and five others have been in the military detention for over 100 days at Bori Camp, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt following their arrest by the army over killings of personnel in their community.

Expressing their concerns, leaders and the indigenous people of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South of Delta State appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene over the continuous detention of other members of Okuoma community.

The leaders added that the continuous incarceration of Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Dennis Amalaka, and Owhemu Mabel of Okuama community for over 100 days is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights as they are still languishing behind the bars under alleged sub-human conditions with underlying health conditions before their arrest and subsequent detention to date

Advertisement

The leaders also said they have made several attempts to secure their release like writing to the senator representing Delta Central on 30th of October, Ede Dafinone, who in turn wrote to the military but it yielded no result

The Ewu-Urhobo leaders are called on President Bola Tinubu to call the chief of army staff, to take further action towards the freedom of their natives as they claimed they are innocent of the suspicion of complicity in the March 14, 2024 massacre of military personnel in Okuama.

They say the accused remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.