The Ogun State Government wants the youth to take advantage of opportunities in the creative Industry and emerging technology to be self reliant, create jobs for people and contribute positively to the economic development of the state and the country.

From film to music and fashion, the Nigeria’s creative sector holds significant global influence and has the potential to accommodate millions of people.

Worried by the level of untapped opportunities in the Industry and the need to redirect the mind and energies of the youths who are mostly known for negative things such as cyber crimes, cultism, kidnapping among others to positive things, Ogun State Government wants the youths to take advantage of the opportunities in the creative Industry and emerging technology.

The Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Youth Development and technology Innovation, Dennis Ogunnaike says Ogun State is the home of industries and the bedrock of creativity and innovation in Nigeria.

He maintains that the project was put together to develop human capacity that can support the growth of industries in the State.

Speaking on the theme, Creative Economy: Positioning Ogun as Nigeria’s Premier Hub for Young Creative Entrepreneurs through Innovation, Skill Enhancement and Collaborative Efforts, Tunde Kelani, a filmmaker, says local ideas could reach a global audience through technology.

Others want the youth to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the State Government.

Participants were entertained by the Hubert Ogunde theatre troupe.