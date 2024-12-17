Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has signed a bill converting the state-of-the-art Reference Hospital in Okene into the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Teaching Hospital.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Lokoja by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo explained that the move ensures the smooth takeoff of the newly approved full-time Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program and other medical courses at CUSTECH, as approved by the National Universities Commission.

He emphasized the administration’s focus on improving healthcare delivery, noting that the former Reference Hospital—now upgraded to a teaching hospital—houses world-class medical facilities, including some that are making their debut in Africa.

Describing the development as a major milestone, Fanwo commended the State Ministries of Health and Education, along with the State House of Assembly, for their collaborative efforts in achieving this landmark initiative.

He reiterated that the Ododo administration remains committed to advancing healthcare and education in Kogi State.

