Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed sadness over the unfortunate death of the President General of Okuama in detention and five others at Bori camp of the Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The governor stated this at the 93rd Urhobo National Day Celebration in Ughelli where he was honoured by Urhobo leaders.

It is the gathering of natives of Urhobo ethnic nationality to celebrate their Day.

Governor Oborevwori arrival sets the ball rolling for the day as traditional rulers, political leaders, women and youths gathered to commemorate this year’s event.

Others ethnic groups are also here to join in the celebration as they commended the strides of governor Oborevwori 18-month administration.

The governor was then bestowed with a title by Urhobo traditional rulers.

His message is full of gratitude for the honour and charges them on unity.

He did not fail to speak on the death of Okuama President General.