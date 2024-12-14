First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, during its 48th Convocation Ceremony.

Other distinguished Nigerians known for their exceptional contributions to society and the university were also honored.

A total of 7,368 graduates received various degrees. Among them, 215 earned First Class honors. Of the 6,015 classified degrees, 2,198 graduates achieved Second Class Upper Division, 2,691 earned Second Class Lower Division, and 755 graduated with Third Class Honours.

Additionally, 61 graduates earned Upper Credit, 33 received Lower Credit, and 62 graduated with a Pass.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire commended the graduates for excelling in both character and academics, highlighting that many are equipped as entrepreneurs ready to create jobs rather than seek employment.

He noted that 395 graduates in unclassified degree categories include 13 with Distinction, 59 with Pass with Distinction, 154 with Pass with Credit, and 169 with a Pass.

For postgraduate degrees, a total of 958 graduates will be awarded, comprising 74 Postgraduate Diplomas, 708 Master’s Degrees, and 176 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) recipients.

The 48th Convocation Ceremony spanned three days, from Thursday, December 12, to Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Amphitheatre of Oduduwa Hall, OAU Campus.

Graduating students from the Faculties of Administration, Arts, Education, Law, and Social Sciences received their Bachelor’s Degrees on the first day.

On the second day, graduates from the Faculties of Agriculture, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dentistry, Environmental Design and Management, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology received their awards.

The ceremony is ending today with the conferment of Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s Degrees, Master of Philosophy, and Doctor of Philosophy Degrees.

