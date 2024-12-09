The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed has admonished Corps Members to use the opportunities of their service year to be selfless and patriotic to national development.

He also said they should transform their inter-tribal differences as tools towards the promotion of national unity and integration.

Brigadier General Ahmed gave this advice in his address to Corps Members at Abia State Orientation Camp, Umunna, and Akwa-Ibom State Orientation Camp in Ikot-Idie.

He advised them to create and foster mutual relationships among themselves, adding that this would lead to good memories in future.

He added that NYSC was established for the promotion of national unity and integration, hence, the need for all Corps Members to abide by the ideals of the founding fathers of the Scheme.

The Director General also enjoined the Corps Members to strive for excellence wherever they may be posted to, as they contribute their quota to national development during the service year.

“As soon as you end your Orientation Course, settle down in your places of primary assignment.

Try and engage yourselves in positive activities”, the DG said.

The NYSC Abia State Coordinator, Mrs Gladys Adama in her report to the Director General said 1,175 Corps Members comprising 500 males and 675 females were registered and have all been orderly with active participation in all the camp activities.

Her Akwa-Ibom state counterpart, Mr Sam Pepple informed General Ahmed that a total of 1,233 Corps Members made up 523 males and 710 females were also registered in camp.