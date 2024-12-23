The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Badamasi Lawal, has extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to Christians and all Nigerians during this festive season.

In his message, Professor Lawal stated, “I warmly greet all Nigerians, especially our prospective beneficiaries of the impactful programs under the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). This season is a time for reflection and gratitude as we celebrate the values of peace, unity, love, and sacrifice that bind us together as a nation.”

He highlighted the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to uplift vulnerable and impoverished households across the country, urging all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of the season.

“Let us view this festive period as an opportunity to strengthen our bonds of unity, foster camaraderie, and inspire compassion for one another,” he said.

Professor Lawal concluded his message with a call to action, encouraging everyone to remain steadfast in their collective efforts to build a better and more prosperous nation. “Together, we can create a brighter future for all,” he affirmed.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, he emphasized the importance of community and support during this special time.