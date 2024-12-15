The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence corps in Imo State has dismantled a syndicate which specialises in car snatching arresting two suspects.

Parading the suspects in Owerri the Imo State capital, the State Commandant NSCDC said the suspects confessed to have snatched a Toyota Corolla car at Umuahia but were intercepted by it’s operatives at Umuodu Mbieri in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State where it was packed.

While advising the enemies of the people to stop their evil activities, the NSCDC expressed commitment to ensure a hitch-free yuletide and new year celebration in Imo State.