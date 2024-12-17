The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Zamfara state command has arrested one Muhammad Dauda Isma’il for a suspected case of theft and dishonesty.

Mr. Alkasim Muhammad Kabir ‘M’ (33) an origin of Kano, a victim of theft, on Thursday, 12th December, 2024 at around 1530hrs had reported a missing Mercedes-Benz C300 with registration no. DAL68HK Kano and two (2) phones (Samsung Galaxy A55 5G & IPhone 12) suspected to be stolen.

Prior to his arrest, tracking revealed a number of locations the culprit transit through before being displaced of the tracker and assumed lost, notably Dayi- Malumfashi- Funtua enroute to Zamfara State from Kano State.

Subject to the advert on social media and intelligent reports to the command, the command swiftly identified the situation and apprehended the suspect in Gusau, Sunday 15th December, 2024 at around 1130hrs along Sokoto by-pass road in a restaurant close to Masjid Umar Bin Khattab (Masallacin Kanoma).

The suspect, Muhammad Dauda Ismail ‘M’ (30yrs) from Dala LGA, Kano state, in his possession the Intelligence & Investigations Department discovered the stolen car (Mercedes C300), a phone (Samsung Galaxy A55 5G) and hard currency amounting to seven thousand dollars (7000USD) suspected to be counterfeit.

The suspect confessed to be in possession of the items through deceit, he left the owners residence to refil gas (LNG) at a gas plant in Kano but absconded.

He attempted to sell the car and phones in his possession but failed due to lack of transparency and car particulars while he sold the IPhone 12 and tracking confirmed the phone in Lokoja, Kogi state and contacts are in place to retrieve it as the buyer has agreed to return it to the rightful owner.

Investigations are still ongoing, the suspect will be arraigned before a competent court of law upon completion.

The NSCDC in Zamfara State wishes to further inform the general public that it has already deployed five hundred and fifty (550) personnel in order to maintain peace and order across the fourteen (14) Local Government Areas of the State and worship centres.