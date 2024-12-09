The Kebbi Directorate of the National Orientation Agency held a press briefing to announce a nationwide sensitization conference aimed at raising awareness on critical issues.

The conference is designed to engage citizens in discussions that promote understanding and proactive measures in these vital issues such as security consciousness, HIV/AIDS, human rights, the dangers of get-rich-quick schemes, and the tax reform bills.

The State Director of the National Orientation Agency, John Bala Asate, represented by the Kebbi state director Muhammad Karofi , urged Nigerians to embrace their civic responsibilities and encourage compliance, which can lead to enhanced community development and better governance.

He talked about the significance of tax reform and the efficiency of the tax system in improving the quality of life for all citizens.

Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki promised a continued collaboration between the press and NOA in delivering positive changes for the people in Kebbi state.

The conference serves as a call to action for citizens to foster a more informed and engaged citizenry.

