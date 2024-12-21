The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft has intercepted nineteen suspected stowaways on board European bound vessels MT KRITI RUBY and MT MCC YANBU.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Base Information Officer Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the stowaways boarded the vessels at night and concealed themselves in the rudder compartment while attempting to illegally migrate to Europe

The first 15 suspected stowaways were handed over on Friday 20 December 2024, to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Port/Marine Command, Apapa for further investigation and necessary action. While the remaining 4 suspected stowaways will be handed over as soon as possible.

