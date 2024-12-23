The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has reduced the pump price of petrol at its retail outlets in Abuja to N965 per litre from N1,030 per litre.

This is the second price cut by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company within two weeks, following a reduction from N1,060 to N1,030 per litre.

NNPCL implemented the new price across its retail outlets in the capital city on Monday morning much to the delight of customers.

