The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has named its command and control centre after President Bola Tinubu.

The Controller General of the NIS, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, announced this at the inauguration of the Centre in Abuja by the President.

Mrs Nandap who commended the President for the reforms in the Service and his support for the projects, said the Centre has achieved certification with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and integrated with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

She also lauded the National Security Adviser to the President, the Ministers of Interior, Aviation, and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN for their contributions to the success of the projects.

The Immigration boss said the project would ensure the integrity and accountability of individuals entering Nigeria.

Nandap said: “Additionally, BATTIC is a multi-faceted complex comprising several critical components that will play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s security and migration management.

“These include the Command-and-Control Centre for Regular Migration, the NIS Data Centre and Visa Approval Centre, the Interior Data Centre,

The Passport Personalization Centre, the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) Centre, and the 0.5KW Solar Farm.

“Each of these components has been meticulously designed to meet international standards, ensuring that Nigeria not only catches up with global trends but becomes a leader in the management of migration data.

“With BATTIC, we are setting a new benchmark in the use of technology to protect our borders and enhance national security.

“At the heart of BATTIC’s mission is its ability to manage and analyze varying levels of data efficiently, using state-of-the-art technology.

“Allow me to highlight some of the key functions and capabilities of this remarkable facility,

Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) Analysis.

“This enables us to assess the risk levels of passengers even before they arrive in Nigeria or depart from their country of origin.

“Identification of Suspicious Travel Patterns: By analyzing travel data, we can detect anomalies that may indicate potential security threats.

“The complex will support real-time video surveillance to monitor unmanned border areas across the federation, ensuring a constant watch on border activities.

“Integrated Communication Platform: BATTIC will facilitate seamless communication across all levels—from Border Patrol Units to Border Control Posts, State Commands, the Service Headquarters, and the Ministry of Interior.

“Cross-Referencing with National and International Watchlists: Data will be cross-checked against various national and global security databases, including INTERPOL, to ensure no security threats slip through the cracks.

“In essence, BATTIC will serve as the central hub for our digital infrastructure, dramatically enhancing our surveillance capabilities, streamlining migration management, and strengthening our national security framework.”

