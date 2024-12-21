The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration service, KN Nandap has expressed readiness of the service in consolidating the existing relationship between the NIS and German federal Police to improve on the efficiency of the technological solutions at the Nigerian Borders.

This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aim of safeguarding Nigeria's borders and guaranteeing safe, orderly, and humane migration.

This is consistent with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s stated aim of safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and guaranteeing safe, orderly, and compassionate migration.

This is consistent with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aim of safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and promoting safe, orderly, and humanitarian migration.

The CG made this statement on Friday when receiving two operational cars supplied to the NIS by the German federal police.

While thanking the German federal government and police for their generosity, she recalled previous similar donations.

Mr. Johannes Lehne, who represented the German Ambassador to Nigeria at the handing over of the vehicles highlighted the importance of the continued synergy between Nigeria Immigration Service and the German Federal Police towards the shared goal and commitment to Border Security and Migration Management.

The CGIS further stated that these operational vehicles will be deployed to the Borders to complement the NIS ongoing commitment towards strengthening Border Security.

