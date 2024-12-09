Nigeria has been honoured by the World Future Council (WFC) with the prestigious vision award at the 2024 Future Policy Awards.

The award is in recognition of the transformative potential and initial achievements of the 2021 Nigeria National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security(NNAPYPS).

The groundbreaking initiative that addressed global challenges was held at the Maison de la paix in Geneval, Switzerland.

Accepting the award on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Olubunmi Olusanya, expressed his gratitude and pride, stating that the award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in implementing the National Action Plan and it is a recognition of the collective efforts to create a safer and more inclusive environment for Nigerian youth.

He further stated that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu remains dedicated to advancing youth empowerment initiatives, ensuring that the goals outlined in the National Action Plan are not only achieved but surpassed, driving meaningful progress in youth development, peace and security.

“This Award celebrates our national achievement and reminds us of the work ahead. Therefore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering our youth, eradicating violence, addressing inequality, and building a nation where peace and security are not merely aspirations but reality”, Olubunmi added.

Presenting the Award, Frank Otto, World Future Council Ambassador and media entrepreneur, spotlighted Nigeria’s leadership in implementing United Nations Security council Resolution 2050, which according to him, emphasises the critical role of Youth in Peacebuilding.

“Nigeria was the first Country in Africa and the second globally to domestically implement this resolution”, Otto stated.

This year’s World Future Policy Award (WFPA), underscores the importance of investing in peacebuilding policies that empower future generations.

With over 140 million young people, Nigeria’ s leadership offers a bold vision for a global movement prioritizing youth as indispensable agent of peace.