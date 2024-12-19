A twin bomb explosion in Bassa area of Niger state has reportedly killed a farmer and 3 siblings

Dauda Haruna, a farmer, was killed, and four people, including three siblings, were critically injured in suspected bomb explosions in Bassa hamlet, Shiroro LGA, Niger State.

The event occurred on Thursday morning between the Bassa and Gwadara settlements as the victims were on their way to the farm.

A police public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said he has yet to verify the occurrence.

Mr. Enoch, the father of the three children disclosed that a similar incident had occurred earlier this month in Bassa.

According to locals, the first explosion occurred as the three siblings, Mali, Nehemiah, and Jona, aged 20, 15, and 14, were riding a motorcycle.

The second one went up when a motorcycle carrying rescuers stomped on it, killing one of the rescuers, Dauda Haruna.